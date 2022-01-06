DHHR reports near 5k new COVID cases, changes ‘active case’ definition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,947 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Jan. 6.

On Wednesday, it confirmed 2,928 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, the DHHR has changed the definition of active cases. Previously, someone who tested positive was considered an active case for 10 days, but now they are considered an active case for five days, per new CDC guidelines.

The DHHR has reported 347,554 (+4,947) total cases and 5,392 (+20) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,793 active cases based on the new definition.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 51-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 55-year old female from Roane County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 64-year old female from Grant County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Wyoming County, and an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (1,813), Boone (109), Braxton (82), Brooke (106), Cabell (771), Calhoun (18), Clay (57), Doddridge (11), Fayette (231), Gilmer (15), Grant (79), Greenbrier (186), Hampshire (132), Hancock (187), Hardy (129), Harrison (374), Jackson (109), Jefferson (782), Kanawha (1,120), Lewis (100), Lincoln (94), Logan (152), Marion (307), Marshall (158), Mason (119), McDowell (73), Mercer (245), Mineral (199), Mingo (80), Monongalia (812), Monroe (69), Morgan (161), Nicholas (99), Ohio (284), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (24), Preston (197), Putnam (343), Raleigh (427), Randolph (163), Ritchie (39), Roane (56), Summers (45), Taylor (104), Tucker (19), Tyler (22), Upshur (82), Wayne (171), Webster (26), Wetzel (81), Wirt (17), Wood (490), Wyoming (116).

According to the dashboard, 1,111,671 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 923,038 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 331,771 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.