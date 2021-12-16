DHHR reports no new COVID deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,279 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Dec. 16.

On Wednesday, it confirmed 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 311,524 (+1,279) total cases and 5,142 (+0) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,737 (+433) active cases.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (1,124), Boone (103), Braxton (65), Brooke (87), Cabell (372), Calhoun (57), Clay (59), Doddridge (39), Fayette (297), Gilmer (24), Grant (103), Greenbrier (144), Hampshire (73), Hancock (132), Hardy (87), Harrison (339), Jackson (71), Jefferson (481), Kanawha (584), Lewis (83), Lincoln (88), Logan (136), Marion (259), Marshall (104), Mason (102), McDowell (86), Mercer (405), Mineral (107), Mingo (107), Monongalia (271), Monroe (90), Morgan (135), Nicholas (211), Ohio (216), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (18), Preston (110), Putnam (271), Raleigh (450), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roane (86), Summers (49), Taylor (84), Tucker (8), Tyler (15), Upshur (81), Wayne (155), Webster (49), Wetzel (44), Wirt (22), Wood (332), Wyoming (84).

According to the dashboard, 1,086,501 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 910,068 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 281,774 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.