DHHR reports WV COVID active cases drop below 7k on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 557 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths on Nov. 22.

On Friday, it confirmed 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 289,524 (+1,912 since Friday) total cases and 4,757 (+32) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,996 (-279) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 95-year old male from Marion County, a 97-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Harrison County, and a 53-year old male from Harrison County.

*The death of a 43-year old male from Berkeley County that was posted to the dashboard during the month of September 2021 has been determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from the total deaths.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and available statewide,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to schedule an appointment or visit one of our pop-up sites to protect yourself and your family.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (536), Boone (113), Braxton (43), Brooke (87), Cabell (252), Calhoun (42), Clay (29), Doddridge (15), Fayette (238), Gilmer (17), Grant (75), Greenbrier (75), Hampshire (131), Hancock (116), Hardy (78), Harrison (280), Jackson (82), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (473), Lewis (110), Lincoln (73), Logan (107), Marion (248), Marshall (158), Mason (110), McDowell (90), Mercer (302), Mineral (103), Mingo (141), Monongalia (249), Monroe (43), Morgan (84), Nicholas (171), Ohio (195), Pendleton (66), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (27), Preston (178), Putnam (242), Raleigh (294), Randolph (105), Ritchie (24), Roane (49), Summers (32), Taylor (80), Tucker (18), Tyler (33), Upshur (98), Wayne (103), Webster (78), Wetzel (76), Wirt (23), Wood (262), Wyoming (54).

According to the dashboard, 1,072,372 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 915,8364 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reports that 55,924 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.