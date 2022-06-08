CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 632 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths on June 8.

On Tuesday, the DHHR announced 502 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths were reported.

The DHHR has reported 520,896 (+632) total cases and 6,997 (+4) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,272 (-115) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Wetzel County, a 54-year old male from Lewis County, and a 67-year old female from Kanawha County. An additional death reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 42-year old male from Monongalia County. This death occurred in December 2021.

The DHHR also added the following warning to its Wednesday COVID update:

Please note that from June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics will be unable to certify deaths due to a system update affecting all 50 states. This may impact West Virginia’s ability to report COVID-19 deaths. The Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services will continue to certify and report deaths using the death reconciliation process; however, there may be a decrease in deaths reported during this time period. West Virginia Departmet of Health and Human Resources

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (164), Boone (32), Braxton (5), Brooke (25), Cabell (176), Calhoun (11), Clay (9), Doddridge (8), Fayette (36), Gilmer (16), Grant (14), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (32), Hancock (23), Hardy (16), Harrison (122), Jackson (11), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (249), Lewis (19), Lincoln (28), Logan (23), Marion (82), Marshall (24), Mason (44), McDowell (21), Mercer (106), Mineral (37), Mingo (12), Monongalia (139), Monroe (21), Morgan (9), Nicholas (45), Ohio (56), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (1), Preston (38), Putnam (52), Raleigh (129), Randolph (30), Ritchie (10), Roane (20), Summers (10), Taylor (16), Tucker (2), Tyler (14), Upshur (23), Wayne (47), Webster (7), Wetzel (36), Wirt (2), Wood (60), Wyoming (28).

According to the dashboard, 1,115,646 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,251 or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 492,100 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.