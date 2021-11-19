Babydog Justice, who has become the mascot for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, sits on the West Virginia Governor’s seal. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The winners of 126 prizes have been announced for the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccine lottery sweepstakes.

*Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3*

DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – NOV. 19, 2021

$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize

[TO BE ANNOUNCED WEEK OF NOV. 29]

$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize

Mauren Fisher, Fairmont

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

Jillian Achee, Morgantown

Julia Austria, Morgantown

Makayla Bagnell, Inwood

Presley Baker, Lewisburg

Fiona Bechtel, Beckley

Emma Beckner, Buckhannon

Savannah Bischoff, Shepherdstown

Mason Brown, Winfield

Willow Butcher, Mineral Wells

Ava Carey, Charles Town

Timothy Carney, Red House

Nadia Cicenas, Hurricane

Ruby Cyphert, Morgantown

Oliver Dann, Wheeling

Owen Dobrzynski Hines, Wheeling

Hazel Ford, Lewisburg

Hudson Gannon, Hurricane

Christian Gottlieb, Harpers Ferry

Grant Hayes, Morgantown

Addison Huffman, Walton

Norah Knabenshue, Morgantown

Mikaila Lawrence, Parsons

Zoie Meadows, Ravenswood

Kees Umina, Charleston

Holden Waybright, Summit Point

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

Dustin Adkins, Layland

Jax Allen, Vienna

Jonathan Arnold, Clarksburg

Madison Ayers, Oceana

Lillian Barker, Chapmanville

Everleigh Boone, Shepherdstown

Jude-Desiree Boone, Shepherdstown

Laura Brannon, Cedarville

Elia Braunlich, Wheeling

Lillian Burns, Morgantown

Timothy Carpenter, Ansted

Channing Carroll, Elkins

Karlee Caudill, Victor

Thomas Christy, Shrewsbury

Jordan Clark, Harpers Ferry

Bella Click, Beckley

Dylan Cook, Pineville

Cal Culicerto, Beckley

Anndrea Cummings, Jane Lew

Maverick Dale, Winfield

Dalton Deweese, Point Pleasant

Kaden Duff, Beckley

Emmalee Dunlap, Uneeda

Reese Dye, Huntington

Adrianna Edwards, Matewan

Ronald Edwards, Beverly

Audley Elliott, Bridgeport

Ethan Elswick, Morgantown

Levi Fain, Princeton

Ricky Ferris, Lenore

Ryan Flowers, South Charleston

Emma Foster, Ashford

Abigail Hope Frey, Philippi

Savannah Goins, Rainelle

Elliana Grant, Hurricane

Devon Green, St. Albans

Ayven Gus, Beckley

Nicholas Hart, Bluefield

Travis Henry, Wheeling

Jacob Heubi, Bruceton Mills

Shelby Holley, Nallen

Carsyn Hughes, Dunbar

Kristen Jones, Parkersburg

Theodore Kennen, Burnsville

Lyda Elizabeth King, Lindside

Kenley Kveton, Salt Rock

Conrad Laird, Lewisburg

Sara Lawrence, Peterstown

Rocco Lazo, South Charleston

Broxton Litteral, Kenova

Christopher Lyons, Buckhannon

Seth Margolis, Charleston

Della Mathers, Washington

Nevaeh Mavety, Wheeling

Aiden Merritt, Parkersburg

Randy Miller, St. Albans

Tanner Miller, Elkins

Alexander Mobley, Kenna

Macy Mogyoros, Fairmont

Joshua Molnar, Charles Town

Zakkary Moss, Inwood

Liam Murphy, Bridgeport

Chase Northup, Mason

Lawson O’Neal, Holden

Jackson Oxley, Charleston

Markous Petty, Bluefield

Brody Pinson, Alkol

Angel Rader, Vienna

Sarah Rader, Hedgesville

Halle Reesman, Coalton

Charlotte Rice, Kenova

Olivia Roberts, Friendly

Teagan Robey, Core

Bethany Rosiek, Fayetteville

Jamie Ross, Salt Rock

Dylan Samples, Charleston

Rayna Schnopp, Morgantown

Sarah Shaver, Nitro

Austin Short, Scott Depot

Cecil Shrewsbury, Beckley

Carleigh Smith, Barboursville

Kyra Smith, Parkersburg

Wyatt Smith, Rainelle

Jonah Smithson, Ravenswood

Richard Snodgrass, Sissonville

Cuyler Spencer, Charleston

Zakare Stephens, Morgantown

Maleigha Stover, Martinsburg

Ian Tatgenhorst, Lewisburg

Bryson Thomas, Dunbar

Mason Titchenal, Bridgeport

Laken Toler, Maben

Richard Tusing, Buckhannon

Mavrick Vincent, Fairmont

Owen Walker, Parkersburg

Ace Walton, St. Albans

Parker Wamsley, Charleston

Bodhi Warner, Huntington

Jayda Weekley, New Martinsville

Ashlyn Yoho, New Martinsville

“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” information

“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Round 3 of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

To register for this round of the vaccine lottery, click here.