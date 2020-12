FILE PHOTO: A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. – As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s emergency directive, the Doddridge County Health Department will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine for those 80 years and older on Thursday.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, those 80 years and older, with identification, will be able to receive a vaccine at the Doddridge County Technical Center at the high school.

Those with COVID-19, or those who have been positive in the last 90 days cannot receive the vaccine.