Doddridge County remains without positive coronavirus cases

WEST UNION, W.Va. – While Harrison County is still considered a “hotspot” for COVID-19 and other counties in north central West Virginia are rising in numbers, Doddridge County has yet to have any confirmed cases of the virus.

Officials with the Doddridge County Health Department explained that they are taking important steps to keep everyone safe, encouraging everyone to social distance, wear masks and wash and sanitize hands frequently.

Many residents of the county have been closely following these guidelines and have avoided going out in public unless needed.

“They understand the severity of the virus, so if you go through town and stuff you don’t see these clusters of people wandering around. I think they are taking it serious and a lot of them are definitely staying in their homes as the governor was asking the state to do,” said Threat Preparedness Coordinator, Laura Cottrill.

Anyone with an appointment at the health department has been asked to remain inside their car and to call before entering. They are then screened for possible symptoms and then given a mask to wear.

Health department officials explained that those who live in the county and are being tested outside of the county should let them know immediately. Officials stated that sometimes hospitals or testing sites get overwhelmed with the mass of testing, that it is possible to cause a delay in sending information.

The department stated that those who have any questions, don’t hesitate to make contact by phone at (304) 873-1531.