Doddridge County Schools to close for the remainder of the week due to ‘rapid increase in COVID-19 cases’

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and students will go to virtual learning.

According to a post on the Doddridge County Schools Facebook page, the closure is due to “the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases” and that all students pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade are being affected by the decision.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and continuing throughout the week, all school buildings will be closed to students, according to the post, and students who are unable to access the internet will be contacted in order to make arrangements for their school work, the post states.

An official with the school board stated that they plan to reopen next week, but the Doddridge County Schools Facebook post states that the Saturday school education map will be what determines if in-person instruction, extra-curricular activities and sporting events will resume at that time.

The Facebook post is as follows: