Dominion Energy offering new payment plans for customers facing economic hardship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dominion Energy West Virginia is offering flexible payment options on past due balances for families and individuals facing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the surge in unemployment claims due to the coronavirus, we know more customers may qualify for utility assistance this year, and we want you to know, we have programs and payment options to help you move forward,” said Jim Eck, vice president & general manager, West Virginia Distribution. “If you’re having trouble paying your bill, we’re here to help you find the best option for your unique situation.”

The company has announced a $25,000 donation to the Dollar Energy Fund. This non-profit supports households experiencing hardships by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency, according to a press release.

On March 12, Dominion Energy suspended disconnections for customers falling behind on their bills, while offering assistance to help them. The decision was later affirmed by the West Virginia Public Service Commission. Since then, the PSC has asked utilities to submit plans for resumption of normal credit procedures, the release explains.

The plan sets forth DEWV’s timeline to resume normal credit operations this month. This includes service terminations for customers who fail to pay, Dominion said. Moving forward, the company will continue to look at all options to help customers and has chosen to continue waiving reconnection fees and late payment charges.

The company said it strongly encourages customers to take advantage of the resources being made available, including flexible payment plans. Customers can learn more by calling 800-688-4673. Information is also available 24/7 online.

“We are taking additional customer assistance steps, such as waiving deposit requirements and stopping late fees from accruing,” Eck said. “If you’ve fallen behind, please let us help.”

If customers are having trouble paying their bills, Dominion is offering short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help them manage their balances and catch up over time. The company said it encourages any customer who needs guidance on assistance options to call 800-688-4673.

Budget Plus: This plan helps customers pay off past due balances by spreading the arrears over 12 months. Customers must also pay their monthly budget amount.

Current Plus: Customers pay their current charges each month, along with equal payments toward the past due amount over a period of 2–12 months.

Residential customers can call WV 2-1-1 for help in locating community resources.

Dominion has also put together a series of tips to help customers be mindful of energy use.

Scams are on the rise, according to Dominion. Dominion said it will never call and demand immediate payment or ask for payment on a pre-paid debit card or gift card. If customers are unsure if a call is valid, even if Dominion’s phone number shows on the caller ID, they should not provide any information. They should hang up and call Dominion at 800-688-4673.