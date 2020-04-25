Dry cleaners are still operating during pandemic but on reduced hours

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – COVID-19 is affecting how many local businesses operate, one of those being the dry cleaning industry.

Skasik’s Quality Dry Cleaners has three locations across Harrison County, but only two are currently during the pandemic. Those are the Nutter Fort and Bridgeport locations.

Hours have been reduced due to a lower need for dry cleaning, but services are still available for those who need them.

“Everybody has disinfectant spray. Our seamstress made everybody face masks to wear, so we’re trying to take all the precautions in what we do in the dry cleaning sense with dealing with people. We have disinfectant on all of our counters for the customers and us,” said owner Drew Skasik.

Skasik’s has also implemented a pick up and drop off system at local police and fire departments for first responder’s uniforms to help reduce the spread of germs.

Skasik’s posted to its Facebook page that it would be open at its two locations Monday – Friday from noon – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.