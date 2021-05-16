Dunbar celebrates centennial in mask-free outdoor celebration

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) — On Saturday, as Dunbar celebrated its centennial, a lot of people celebrated going mask-free.

The city hosted a street party in front of City Hall with live music, local vendors and shaved ice. The Dunbar High Alumni Association was there.

“It’s different than when I grew up, obviously because of all of the chemical plants that have gone out, it’s not what it used to be; it was a great town to grow up in when I was younger everybody knew everybody and everybody parented everyone’s kids,” said Terri Boswell, with the association.

Dunbar Mayor, Scott Elliott said his message for residents, was that it’s just the beginning.

“I have been here for 55 years and I’ve watched the town grow and then recede back down — I’m going to bring it back up,” he said.

Part of bringing the town back up is getting back to normal.

Noticeably absent Saturday were face masks following the CDC’s guidelines to allow vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors and in most settings.

“I think that we’ve come to a point of some normalcy and it’s good to see some actual smiles and actually be able to discern conversation,” said Elvin Campbell, a Dunbar resident.

“It’s good to see it, I just hope that we can get back to normal if there will ever be a normal again,” said Boswell.

Mayor Elliott agrees. “I’m fine with it, I’ve had all of my shots and everyone out here who works with the city has had them with no issues.”

Mayor Elliott said he’s going to try to have events every month to get things going again in Dunbar.