Elkins City Council hosts virtual meeting discussing Covid-19 state of emergency update

ELKINS, W.Va. – On Thursday, Elkins City Council held its meeting virtually in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elkins City Hall is currently closed to the public, but all city-essential services will remain in operation. City officials said that since declaring a state of emergency on March 17, they have dedicated their time to staying in touch with the Randolph County Health Department, the Randolph County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Davis Medical Systems, Randolph County Board of Education and others as they keep up to date with the situation.

Many of the city officials have been participating daily in tele-conferences with government officials, agencies, and organizations keeping informed of the impact COVID-19 is having on the Mountain State. Many of those conversations have been focused around making sure that the Randolph County first responders have what they need.

“For us we’re conducting business as usual right now, our dispatch, and parking enforcement are off of course. But our officers on shift are remaining the same. The only real difference that we have in our operations is we are finding different ways to take calls that are non emergent, we’re getting statements emailed, voice recording over the phone and stuff for things that we don’t actually need to respond to in person,” said Travis Bennett, Police Chief for the City of Elkins.

Public comments were submitted through email, or phone call, to the city clerk and were read aloud during the virtual meeting. Live comments could not be accepted due to the physical and technological limitations at this time. The council also canceled its April 2 meeting until further notice.