Elkins hospital reducing hours for drive-through COVID-19 testing

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center is reducing the hours at its drive-through COVID testing site.

The change will help limit the number of staff needed to staff the site, and further limit their exposure

Staff at Davis Medical Center explained that the number of requests for tests and screening have gone down since the site was opened, and they think that’s a good sign.

“We have only seen four cases total in Randolph County as of today, and so a lot of people just aren’t as concerned about it because we aren’t seeing it because we have been doing things the way we need to do them,” said Dr. Catherine Chua, chief medical officer at Davis Medical Center.

The site, which is outside of the main hospital entrance, remains open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.