Elkins mayor honors vaccine clinic volunteers

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins Mayor Van Broughton stopped by the weekly vaccination clinic in his city to say thank you on Thursday.

Broughton honored the volunteers and organizations that have been partnering to make the vaccine clinic a success.

Elkins Mayor Van Broughton speaks to volunteers on Thursday

In a brief ceremony at the Phil Gainer Community Center, Broughton honored the medical staff and community volunteers who had given their time to help keep their community safe.

“It’s a feel-good story, you know? I’m so proud to be a part of this community. Our volunteers have put in over 18,000 hours. That’s unbelievable. But that’s who we are here in Randolph County,” said Broughton.

That clinic has so far been responsible for giving more than 8,000 vaccines since it started.