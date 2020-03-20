Emergency consultants explains preparations are progressing for pandemic fears

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Emergency management consultants in the area said preparations in the state are well underway to respond to the pandemic.

Officials with JH Consulting in Buckhannon said emergency managers in all 55 counties have been working to prepare their area to respond to their residents needs as the coronavirus creeps closer.

Preparedness Division Manager Jeffery Harvey said those managers have been working to ensure they can provide the resources necessary as the need arises.

“What that looks like in smaller communities is a lot connections-making. So they train together a lot, they plan together a lot, and what they want to do is make sure that those relationships are there and sound whenever something like the pandemic response happens,” Harvey said.

Harvey suggests people keep enough supplies at home to last for three or four days to prepare for any kind of crisis, and encourages people not to panic and buy more than they need.