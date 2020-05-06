Employee at Philippi Shop ‘n Save tests positive for coronavirus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An employee at a Barbour County grocery store has tested positive for coronavirus. A cashier at the “Shop ‘N Save Express” in Philippi posted her diagnosis on Facebook earlier this week.

Store staff explained that they were made aware of the diagnosis on Monday, and began a deep clean of the store both during and after hours the same day.

Staff also stated that the Barbour County Health Department has been made aware of the case and the store is working to keep its customers safe.

“We went even further that night and deep-cleaned the cases, the registers, everything you’d contact, buggies we went through. And then we brought a bunch of people in the following day and implemented even more stuff,” Store Manager, Scott Skidmore explained.

Skidmore stated that store employees and suppliers are required to wear masks any time they are on duty in the store, and that store workers have been sanitizing the store daily for weeks now.

Skidmore said any customers with concerns can reach out to him at the store with questions by calling (304) 457-1890.