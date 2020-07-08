Employee at Varsity Club in Morgantown tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The restaurant Varsity Club in Morgantown posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon stating that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The post, which was made just before 3 p.m., stated that on Wednesday, the restaurant was informed that a member of its wait staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. The post said that the employee had last worked on Sunday, July 5 from 5 – 10 p.m. All wait staff members were wearing masks and following all PPE guidelines and safe service protocols at all times, according to the post.

The post went on to say that Varsity Club will be temporarily closing to have its entire staff tested, and will re-evaluate a reopening schedule based on the results of the tests. Restaurant officials said that some members of the staff have recently been tested for the virus and have received negative results. No other employees have shown any symptoms at this time, according to the post.

Restaurant officials said they will also take this time to throughly sanitize the entire facility over the next several days for everyone’s safety.

“We are adamantly concerned about the wellbeing and safety of all our staff and community and we feel that it is in the best interest of everyone to be as honest and transparent as humanly possible,” the post read.

The post continued, “We value your understanding and patience through these difficult and uncertain times and, as always, we pledge to continue to maintain your loyalty.”