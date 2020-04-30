Employee of Mt. Clare Dollar General tests positive for COVID-19, coworkers required to self-quarantine for 14 days

MT. CLARE, W.Va. — An employee at the Mt. Clare Dollar General has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement given by Mary Colbert, public relations manager for Dollar General stores.

In the statement, Colbert said that the employee had tested positive and that the individual’s coworkers were informed. Colbert also said that Dollar General would be coordinating with local health department officials, and that the company is asking employees at the store to self-quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”

The self-quarantined employees are required to stay home for at least 14 days and will be paid for their regularly scheduled hours during the time they are in self-quarantine, Colbert said.

No specific identifying information was given out regarding the store’s employees or the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.