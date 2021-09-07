EMS Agencies require providers to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Emergency services across West Virginia have put forth that employees must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

HealthNet Aeromedical Services, HealthTeam Critical Care Transport, Monongalia EMS, and Star City EMS have declared that those under their employment must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“EMS providers are at the leading edge of healthcare, bringing care to the patient in their homes, schools, and workplaces. Patients trust us in their time of need, and we as EMS professionals need to provide that safe environment for them. That includes doing everything possible to protect the patient, our providers, and the community by ensuring that the professionals providing the care are vaccinated against this savage virus,” said Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia EMS.

All agencies involved will require their staff to be fully vaccinated November 1, 2021, unless granted an exemption. Employees will be allowed to choose which of the three available vaccines they will receive.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, every EMS agency has worked diligently to protect not only the public we serve but our providers as well. This step towards mandatory vaccinations is no exception,” said John Hitchens, executive director of EMS for Star City EMS. “The public can rest assured that these EMS agencies are doing everything possible to provide the safest environment to get patients where they need to be while providing a work environment that is the safest possible for our employees and their families.”