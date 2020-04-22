Erie Insurance to offer gift card insurance during COVID-19 pandemic to WV customers June 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Small businesses are encouraging customers to buy gift cards to help them get through these uncertain times when sales are down, but some customers may be concerned about the possibility of losing the gift card value if the company goes out of business.

Erie Insurance is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage to its homeowners insurance policies, according to a press release. The new coverage, included at no additional cost, will reimburse customers for remaining balances on eligible gift cards up to a certain amount issued from local businesses that permanently close.

Coverage provides reimbursement for up to $250 per gift card purchased at businesses within 100 miles of the customer’s home, if the business permanently closes within a year after the purchase of the gift card, the release states. There is no requirement that the business be insured by Erie. The local business must not employ more than 100 full-time employees, and reimbursement coverage is limited to $500 per policy period according to Erie.

“In these uncertain times when so many small businesses must limit access to, or close their physical location, many small business owners are encouraging customers to buy gift cards to generate cash flow,” said Bob Buckel, vice president, Erie Insurance. “We understand consumers may be anxious about purchasing a gift card to a business that may not be able to remain open due to financial hardship and we want them to feel confident making those purchases knowing that their investment will be protected by their ERIE policy.”

The coverage will automatically be added to new and existing homeowners, condo and renters policies effective May 1 in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The release adds that coverage will be effective on June 1 in Kentucky and West Virginia. Erie Insurance is currently working with additional insurance departments to gain approval in the remaining states across its footprint.

“At Erie Insurance, our promise is simple: to be there when customers need us,” Buckel added. “We will continue to be creative at finding ways to support our customers and communities during this challenging time.”

Erie stated that it added this coverage in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the coverage will continue to be included in Erie’s homeowners insurance policies going forward.