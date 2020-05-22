ESSENTIAL EVERYONE: West Virginia DNR officers

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY)– “It’s kind of proof that if you can get outside in the parks, it will rejuvenate you and it will make your outlook on life much better.”

No one knows that more than Stonewall Resort park superintendent Brennon O’Sullivan. Before the pandemic, he spent days in the park with the public. After the shutdown, many superintendents and DNR employees had to switch gears.

Now, state parks are slowly reopening and people, slowly but surely, are getting back to nature.

Watch the video for an inside look at new cottages at Stonewall Resort. For a schedule of facility re-openings at Stonewall resort, click here.

O’Sullivan and the DNR were nominated for this week’s Essential Everyone.

