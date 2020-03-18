Facts Over Fear: Coronavirus Town Hall planned with Governor Justice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., the parent company of WBOY-TV, announced on Wednesday that it will host a live virtual Town Hall meeting with Governor Jim Justice on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The governor will address the statewide response to the current coronavirus outbreak and will be joined by top state government officials. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will take place at the studios of WOWK-TV in Charleston and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and streaming video.

Viewers are invited to submit questions to the governor and his deputies via the internet using the hashtag #factsoverfears.

The television broadcast will be hosted by Mark Curtis, WOWK’s political correspondent and will air exclusively on the five Nexstar stations across West Virginia, including WOWK, WDVM, WTRF and WVNS as well as our very own WBOY.

The broadcast will also be carried live by WWCW in Roanoke, VA. Viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by going to their local Nexstar website.

The Town Hall will open with Governor Justice providing the latest information on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis and a 15 question and answer session between Governor Justice, as well as other top state officials and Curtis.

The broadcast will conclude with approximately 45 minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewer questions will then be read and answered by those in attendance. Priority will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.

“During times of crisis and uncertainty, viewers know they can turn to Nexstar’s local television stations as a trusted source of important news and information,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

“The unprecedented unique format of this exclusive Town Hall broadcast will bring together viewers across West Virginia, providing them with the latest information about the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and giving them a chance to ask questions of the Governor and those leading the fight against the spread of the virus. We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations throughout West Virginia to bring this virtual Town Hall to life, and we are grateful to Governor Justice for allowing Nexstar to host this special event.” Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Be sure to stay with 12 News as we will continue to update our page with the latest surrounding the town hall and more updates about the developing Coronavirus outbreak.