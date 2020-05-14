Fairmont City Council holds online council meeting; discusses reopening process

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – City Council Members in Fairmont hosted their regular meeting online to discuss how to move forward during the pandemic, and bring back a sense of normalcy to the area.

Officials took time out to thank the men and women in blue for National Police Week. Along with discussing at length what the governor stated in his press conference, concerning reimbursing cities on any additional expenses that they had. Such as purchasing protective equipment, sanitizers or anything along those lines.

City Manager, Valarie Means stated she is working to finalize plans that will begin to open city offices on a modified schedule.

The council made a motion for a public hearing on May 26, that will focus on an ordinance with the city amending and supplementing ordinance number 1840, which deals with the city’s current pay plan.

As well as the ordinance authorization, the council discussed a letter that was given to the city of Fairmont from Wesbanco Bank to satisfy a portion of self-insured security and insurance requirements of the West Virginia Workers Compensation Act.

The council will meet again on the final Tuesday of the month, May 26. To learn more about the council and current items of discussion, head over to the Fairmont City Council website.