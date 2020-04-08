Fairmont computer company making donations to local healthcare facility

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Shermantic Computer Service in Fairmont is collecting devices that can use the Zoom application for video chats to donate to Genesis Healthcare in Fairmont.

The idea came from a Facebook post that was shared by a resident at Genesis Healthcare. They explained how everyone at the facility was using a single iPad to communicate with families outside the facility. Nurses reached out to Shermantic to see if they had any old devices laying around, to help limit the residents coming into contact with one another.

Owner of Shermantic Computer Services, Stephanie Ashley had family member who stayed at Genesis Healthcare in Fairmont, and she said she knows firsthand, how hard it is to see your loved ones in any type of nursing home.

“My husbands grandfather was a resident over at Gensis for a year or two before he passed away, and just the amount of time we were able to see him and that was before all this,” said Ashley. “He was always so lonely and really, really excited to see anyone who came and visited him. I just couldn’t imagine what those residents are going through right now.”

All devices brought into Shermantic Computer Services, will be donated only to Genesis Healthcare in Fairmont. This way, staff explained, the donations coming from the community, stay in the community.

When devices are brought to Shermantic, they will be cleared of all the data and cleaned physically with alcohol and a UV light before being brought to healthcare center. The company has donated two tablets thus far.

Those who are interested in donating a device should call (304)-366-5346. Alternatively, one can also call Shermantic Computer Services directly, to set up a contact-free pick up or drop off of any device.