Fairmont pizza restaurant closing temporarily after coronavirus exposure

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont pizza restaurant is closing temporarily after employees were exposed to someone who has coronavirus.
According to a Facebook post, Fox’s Pizza Den, located on Fairmont Avenue, is closing “for the next few days” after the owners learned Monday that a few employees recently had contact with a person known to have coronavirus.
The exposed employees have no symptoms, the post states. Out of caution, the restaurant decided to close until all employees have been tested and received their results.
Fox’s said the plan is to reopen Friday or Saturday.