Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice’s Tuesday COVID-19 briefing set for 1:00 p.m.

Fairmont Regional Medical Center to return federal grant money

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two West Virginia hospitals that recently closed are returning federal funding they received as part of the response to coronavirus.

According to attorney Michael Garrison, Fairmont Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Medical Center, both owned by Alecto Healthcare Services, did not request any funding under the federal CARES Act.

The Department of Health & Human Services automatically sent grants to healthcare providers across the country, according to Garrison’s statement. Further, Garrison said FRMC and OVMC received these grants and are working with HHS to address the grants they received and return them to the federal government.

FRMC ceased operations last month, while OVMC closed down in September 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories