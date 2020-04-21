Fairmont Regional Medical Center to return federal grant money

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two West Virginia hospitals that recently closed are returning federal funding they received as part of the response to coronavirus.

According to attorney Michael Garrison, Fairmont Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Medical Center, both owned by Alecto Healthcare Services, did not request any funding under the federal CARES Act.

The Department of Health & Human Services automatically sent grants to healthcare providers across the country, according to Garrison’s statement. Further, Garrison said FRMC and OVMC received these grants and are working with HHS to address the grants they received and return them to the federal government.

FRMC ceased operations last month, while OVMC closed down in September 2019.