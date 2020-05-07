Fairmont State “Maroon and White Day” announces switch to virtual week-long information sessions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University usually holds an open house every semester called “Maroon and White Day” to allow future Falcons and their families to learn a more about the university. The university will be celebrating this event virtually this year, due to COVID-19.

This year, the spring 2020 event will be known as “Maroon and White Week.” Throughout the week, students of all ages can learn about what opportunities are available when deciding where to continue education. This event is held so high school students have the opportunity to check out Fairmont State and its more than 90 fields of study.

“Fairmont State traditionally is very proud of being known as a teaching institution,” said Director of Recruitment Chris Sharps. “The small class sizes allow students to gain that relationship with their professors, knowing each other by name. This event is an awesome first step to interacting with those professors, and learning about the tools and opportunities available.”

There will be sessions every day, Monday through Friday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. All of the University’s schools and colleges will host presentations, in addition to the University’s Honors Program, and Army and Air Force ROTC representatives.

There will also be two opportunities for prospective students and their parents to attend financial aid, housing, and admissions presentations – Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 1 p.m.

“One of the things we hear time and time again, that students and parents love about Maroon and White Day whenever we have it on campus, is that they love getting to interact with the faculty members that will, become their teacher mentors, and their professors,” said Sharps. “They will not only help them through their college career, but also help them make connections to launch them into their professional careers upon graduation.”

Following each informative sessions every day, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. There is also a place where you can take a virtual tour of the campus facilities. The goal is to ensure that high school students get a full grasp of what Fairmont State University has to offer.

It isn’t too late for this year’s high school seniors to apply or for adult students who are seeking the opportunity to jump-start their career by going back to college full-time or part-time. Now more than ever, employers are seeking highly trained and qualified employees. To register for the event, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/visit.

This isn’t the only virtual event being held by Fairmont State due to COVID-19, as the university announced on Thursday that it will be hosting a virtual commencement ceremony for graduating students on Saturday.