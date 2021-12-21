Fairmont State officials feel they’re already prepared for omicron

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Omicron numbers are spiking around the nation and continue to climb in West Virginia.

Social distancing sign on Fairmont State University’s campus (WBOY Image)

In mid-December, the first omicron variant in the state was found in Marion County. But not everyone has increased concern about it being found.

Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said with every type of COVID-19, they’ve always been concerned about the welfare of their students and that they have always acted with an abundance of caution.

The university currently requires masks to be worn on campus and encourages social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Fairmont State University seal (WBOY Image)

“I think we need to realize COVID is here to stay, COVID is the new normal, and to do so, we need to figure out ways that we can continue to interact in the new normal, and part of that is looking after each other, it’s doing all the things that we know about,” Dr. Martin said. “So, while the omicron is here and certainly is another variation … Fairmont State University will remain vigilant and will continue to operate with an abundance of caution to protect the falcon family.”

The university currently does not have a vaccine mandate, but vaccination is strongly encouraged.