Fairmont State University confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases from on-campus testing results

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University issued a release on Friday announcing that it has received the majority of test results from the first phase of free on-campus testing for COVID-19 and identified two new positive cases of the virus.

The release stated that in total, 3,614 tests were administered to faculty, staff and students. Of those, 3,612 results have been returned and a total of five positive cases have been identified.

On August 21, Fairmont State University and the Marion County Health Department confirmed that three positive cases had been identified through the first phase of on-campus testing, and the last two positive cases were confirmed on Friday, August 28.

The release stated that four of the individuals have since recovered and one case remains active.

All students who tested positive were moved off campus to recuperate, according to the release. Officials said that when requested, the University will work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.

A COVID-19 Dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty and staff can be found at www.fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. All results are based on data collected by local health departments.