Fake coronavirus tracking website putting malware in computers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office in New York is warning people about a malicious website that’s posing as a legitimate coronavirus tracker.

The following URL is the actual URL for the malicious website. The site is only listed in this article for illustrative purposes. For your safety please DO NOT visit the website.

That website is Corona-Virus-Map.com, and authorities say it puts malware in peoples’ computers.

“Criminals stop at nothing to steal your info,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says the legitimate site to trust is coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.