First case of ‘stealth omicron’ sub-variant confirmed in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced in his COVID briefing on Friday that the first case of the omicron sub-variant known as “stealth omicron” has been confirmed in several counties in West Virginia.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, officials have identified the state’s first cases of the BA.2 omicron sub-variant in Berkeley and Ohio counties.

“As always, when these variants pop up in West Virginia, we shouldn’t be surprised, but we need to take action and protect ourselves by getting our shots,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re fully vaccinated and you still haven’t gotten your booster shot, I just don’t get it.”

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh went into more detail about this latest variant.

“It’s been called the ‘stealth’ variant, not because it’s any worse than the original Omicron, but because it has different properties when you use genetic tests to identify it. But what is clear, in some countries, this variant has become the dominant variant and has out-competed the first variant, BA.1,” Dr. Marsh said. “We’ll watch it carefully. It doesn’t seem like it’s any more severe than BA.1. It may be a bit more contagious. But the immunity that we’ve gained in West Virginia from vaccines, and, we hope, more boosters, along with people that have been infected and recovered from Omicron recently, should provide us the necessary immune protection so that BA.2 does not spread widely.”

As of Feb. 4, 53.2% of people in West Virginia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Also during his briefing, Gov. Justice announced that COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.