First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The first case of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Kanawha County, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

County and state health officials say more than 140 cases of the variant, also known as the B.1.1.7 variant, have been detected across the state.

“Viruses naturally mutate over time, so it’s not surprising to find this variant in Kanawha County,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “However, this stresses the importance of maintaining our aggressive stance on vaccinating every person eligible to receive the vaccine.

Fortunately, the same measures we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 work on this variant. We must continue to social distance, wear our masks, avoid crowded places and frequently wash our hands.” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department call 304-348-8080.

For more information on B.1.1.7 and other variants, visit here.