First Energy vaccinates approximately 600 employees with Moderna vaccine

FAIRMONT W.Va. – First Energy started vaccinating its West Virginia employees on Tuesday at its Mon Power headquarters.

“It’s very exciting because, at the onset of the pandemic, we’ve done all that we can do to try and keep our employees healthy and safe, and so we put a lot of measures in place, and now that we’re at the point where we can actually expedite the distribution of the vaccine that’s very exciting because we really try to keep our employees in the forefront,” President of West Virginia Operations at First Energy, Jim Myers explained. “They’ve been considered essential workers all along. They’ve been working right through the pandemic.”

The company had nearly 600 employees state that they wanted the opportunity to get the vaccine in a survey they had sent out. First Energy then worked with the state of West Virginia to receive and distribute the Moderna vaccine to all of them.

Some even traveled hours to the headquarters in Fairmont to get their first dose.

Officials described the vaccinations as the first step to getting back to normalcy.

“We’re able to facilitate the distribution of the vaccine here through the company to workers who are considered essential workers who are essential employees, so that has been very refreshing, and we’ve received a lot of gratitude from the employees,” Myers said.

“I only recently started with First Energy last year, and just the way they made it so efficient to actually get it, I just can’t be more grateful for it,” First Energy Employee Andrew Pozun said.

Myers stated that Mon Power is evaluating their policies to let employees return to in-person work in the near future.