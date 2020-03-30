First positive COVID-19 case reported in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — The first positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Health Department, this positive case is travel related, and the person who contracted the disease has been quarantined since returning home to Elkins.

The home where the patient self-quarantined had no other occupants, and the health department said it does not anticipate further spread of the illness from this individual.

More information will be added as it is received. Stay with 12 News for the latest on COVID-19 coverage throughout the state.