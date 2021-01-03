First responders say goodbye to one of their own

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – He was a first responder who wore many uniforms; Volunteer Fire Chief, EMS, and even a Salvation Army “soldier”.

Friends remember 46-year-old Jason Wurster as someone who always wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of.

“That’s what he did, that’s what he liked to do…whether it was in Poca, Hurrican, Jefferson, or Institute, he wanted to help people,” said Rob Savage with the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department.

On Saturday, his family and other first responders bid him farewell after he lost his life to COVID-19 on December 28th.

Today we’re at the memorial for Jason C. Wurster, a longtime EMS and first responder who at 46-years-old died of COVID-19. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/L2XKtyVlYc — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) January 2, 2021

“I can definitely say that Jason was a true brother to several of us and there’s a lot of people who are in this room right now that we’ve been around each other for 20 plus years,” said Anthony Runyan with Putnam County Paramedics during his memorial.

Friends remember Wurster awaiting his COVID-19 test result and seeming fine…only to later find out he had been hospitalized.

They say this was a shock.

Many in the first responder community see his struggle with COVID-19 as a harsh reminder that they are not immune.

“Being a first responder, we get a call, we don’t know exactly what we’re facing until we get there. It’s one of the risks that we take with our job,” said Robbie Nutter with the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.

But they say Wurster would’ve wanted them to go on, get on that truck and run that call.

Wurster had been battling COVID-19 since Thanksgiving.