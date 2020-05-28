Free community COVID-19 testing planned for Saturday in Randolph County

Elkins, W.Va. – Following an outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, Randolph County officials have announced that there will be community COVID-19 testing this Saturday, May 30 at locations in Mill Creek and Elkins. The tests are free to the public and will not be subject to pre-screening guidelines, according to a news release.

According to Elkins-Randolph County Health Department Director of Threat Preparedness Bonnie Woodrum, the testing will help state officials determine the amount of community coronavirus spread in the county.

Testing at both locations will be available from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

In Elkins, the public may visit the Davis Medical Center (DMC) COVID Testing Drive-Thru site located on the DMC campus. Valley HealthCare will provide testing at its site in Mill Creek at 6 Town Center Plaza, Suite A.

At both sites, medical staff will administer the test while patients remain in their vehicles. The screening involves a quick nasal swab, which will be sent to a state-designated laboratory for processing. Testing will be by request, which means no criteria will have to be met, and no age restrictions apply, officials said.

The health department is coordinating the testing events with assistance from local groups including Davis Medical Center, The Office of Emergency Management, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Valley HealthCare, and the Randolph County Emergency Squad. The West Virginia Army National Guard is providing 500 test kits for each site, required forms, PPE and coolers, and will pick up and deliver the specimens.

“Because our county has had a rapid increase in positive cases, including ones resulting from community spread, we need a better understanding of the magnitude. This testing event will provide a good sampling from which to draw valuable data,” said Woodrum.

Residents should continue to practice coronavirus safety measures including hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing face coverings while in public, officials urged.

Questions about the community testing should be directed to the Elkins-Randolph County Health Department at 304-636-0396.