Free coronavirus testing being held in Upshur County

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Free coronavirus testing is being offered in Upshur County.

On Friday, testing was available 10–4 at the Tri-County Health Center in Rock Cave. A separate event was also scheduled 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur High School in Tennerton.

More than 300 residents were tested at the high school on Friday, with testing opportunities still available to people on Saturday.

The Buckhannon-Upshur Health Department staffed the testing centers, along with volunteer nurses and administrators.

“Upshur County is a very small, like you said, a small knit community, very homey community, and we all want to work together to protect each other and to beat this, so we can get back to our normal lives. Get our businesses back open, and get our economy going back open and make sure everyone in this community is healthy,” said Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Brian Shreves.

Free testing will also be available at both locations Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

