Free COVID-19 testing in four WV counties, including 3 NCWV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is hosting free drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
Drive-up COVID-19 and flu vaccination events will be held:
- Cabell County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
- Harrison County, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV
- Randolph County, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
- Upshur County, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV