Free COVID-19 testing in four WV counties, including 3 NCWV counties

Coronavirus

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is hosting free drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Drive-up COVID-19 and flu vaccination events will be held:

  • Cabell County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Harrison County, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV
  • Randolph County, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
  • Upshur County, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories