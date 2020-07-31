Free COVID-19 testing offered in 3 north central West Virginia counties

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several north central West Virginia counties will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the coming days.

The free testing began in Gilmer County on Friday, with testing being held from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3 in Glenville. Testing will continue at the same time and location on Saturday, August 1.

Testing will also be held on Saturday, August 1 in Marion County, according to the DHHR. The free testing will be offered from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Windmill Park, located at 900 Ogden Avenue in Fairmont.

Additionally, free COVID-19 testing will be offered on Saturday, August 8 in Taylor County. The testing will be held at Grafton High School, located at 400 Yates Avenue in Grafton from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

More information on future COVID-19 testing locations in the state are available on the West Virginia DHHR’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories