Free COVID-19 testing offered in 3 north central West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several north central West Virginia counties will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the coming days.

The free testing began in Gilmer County on Friday, with testing being held from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3 in Glenville. Testing will continue at the same time and location on Saturday, August 1.

Testing will also be held on Saturday, August 1 in Marion County, according to the DHHR. The free testing will be offered from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Windmill Park, located at 900 Ogden Avenue in Fairmont.

Additionally, free COVID-19 testing will be offered on Saturday, August 8 in Taylor County. The testing will be held at Grafton High School, located at 400 Yates Avenue in Grafton from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

More information on future COVID-19 testing locations in the state are available on the West Virginia DHHR’s website.