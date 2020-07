CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will provide free COVID-19 testing in Monongalia County on Saturday.

The free testing will take place at the WVU Coliseum on Monongahela Boulevard from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free testing opportunity comes as COVID-19 cases in Monongalia County continue to spike. As of Friday afternoon, Monongalia County has had 643 COVID-19 cases and currently has 390 active cases.