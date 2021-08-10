Free vaccination and testing drive in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Partnership of African American Churches will be hosting a free vaccination and testing clinic in Buckhannon.

On Aug. 12, the Partnership of African American Churches (PACC) will host a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination and testing drive at the Opportunity Recovery House on 47 Cleveland Ave in Buckhannon, W.Va.

For those with a valid photo ID, the service will be provided for free at a first come first serve basis from 3-6 p.m., no insurance needed.

A dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines will be available for people aged 12 and up. Legal guardians must accompany children under 18.

Recipients should expect results within 48 to 72 hours.

The service comes from the Surge Testing team of the PACC. They are dedicated to helping provide health and wellness to West Virginia’s at-risk minority population amidst the pandemic.

More information can be found at www.paac2.org or by calling 304-741-7157. Those interested can also check the group’s Facebook and Instagram @PAACSurge for updates.