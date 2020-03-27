Funeral homes are encouraging social distancing across the state

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Funeral homes across North Central West Virginia are trying to do their part when it comes to social distancing. Ford Funeral Home is encouraging people to limit the number of people allowed to visit, or consider having a completely private gathering.

There are no official federal government restrictions on funeral services yet, but most homes are encouraging the continue to practice social distancing ,even at ceremonies.

Jay Ford is a Co-Owner of Ford Chapel in Fairmont, and said that for the most part families have been smart about how large services are during this pandemic.

Owners of Ford Funeral Homes

“When we have our first conference with families, we just want them to be very cautious of the circumstances in our area now,” said Ford. “I think everyone has to be concerned about this and make good judgement for themselves, and their families.”

Ford Chapel is open 24/7 and as of right now, they plan to stay this way. Ford said they want to be there for people during this time, but they will continue to do everything they can to avoid increasing the spread of the virus.

Ford said there are no known deaths at their funeral homes, that have been related to COVID-19.