Gillum House Bed & Breakfast speaks about COVID-19 effects on B&B industry

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Bed and Breakfast’s around the Mountain State and globally are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest of bed and breakfast’s locations usually book well in advance and have been making cancellations due the unknown outcome of the pandemic. Spring is usually one of the busiest times for the operations of B&B’s but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the industry with stay at home orders. The Gillum House in Shinnston has been operating as a B&B since 1996 and said that financially the pandemic could decimate the industry.

“If people have been without paychecks, they’re not going to be spending money traveling its going to be catching up on the bills. So, that paying up that mortgage so that they don’t lose their house, keeping the utilities on, things like that,” said Kathleen Panek, the Owner and Host of the Gillum House Bed and Breakfast.

Innkeepers market the areas serve in making them the tourist destinations that they are by creating an assortment of packages by working with other small shops and businesses in their area.

The Gillum House B&B said they are not shut down and can offer guest safe clean accommodations adhering to social distancing policies ensuring its guest safety. The B&B is considered an essential service to provide lodging.

“So, it’s going to be very hard for the bed and breakfast industry, for the small retail shops, the sole proprietors because those, some of those loans that are supposed to be forgivable up to 75% of that had to be spent on employee expenses.” said Panek. “And if you don’t have employees, and where people were thinking it was up to $10,000, they’re finding out, and I know this from some of the forums that I am on, that those who applied for it and got it got $1,000 per employee.”

Panek said $1,000 is not going to cover a lot of employee expenses with payroll, payroll taxes, and other expenses and that money will be gone quickly.

“This lockdown basically that is what it is, you’re to stay home, people are not traveling, people are not able to go shop, they are not even allowed to go to church properly, the churches are suffering, the non-profits are suffering, nobody has any money, nobody is working so they are depending on unemployment. And this extra $600 dollars a week that they are going to get over and above, it’s only going to go so far, and that is only for what eight weeks, eight weeks, sixteen weeks whatever it is when that ends, you’re still going to be in the same shape you were before. You better, darn well, go back to work or you’re really going to be in trouble,” said Panek.

Gillum House Bed and Breakfast said the pandemic is hurting the entire country, and is hopeful for a positive outcome. The B&B is looking forward to serving its guests and filling up its rooms.