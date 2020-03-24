Girl Scouts suspend cookie booth sales, ask for online purchases to donate remaining boxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, which encompasses West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia, has suspended all cookie booth sales to maintain the health and safety of Girl Scouts, according to a news release Tuesday.

However, troops are left with cases upon cases of cookies they intended to sell to help reach their goals, like service projects, programming or community initiatives, Girl Scout officials said.

Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock, which would then be donated to first-responders.

“This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they’re working on one more: Supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them,” Casey said.

Girl Scout officials offered up the example that if someone donated $500, 100 boxes of cookies would be donated.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at this website.