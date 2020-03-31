GNCC Racing offers up coloring sheets for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As is the case with most professional sports, the GNCC motorcycle, ATV and mountain bike racing seasons are all on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While waiting for races to kick back into gear, GNCC is offering up printable coloring sheets for kids who are out of school because of COVID-19. GNCC is encouraging parents to share their childrens’ masterpieces on GNCC’s Facebook, and Twitter accounts. You can download the coloring sheets here.

Local GNCC events are currently scheduled for June 27-28 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort and October 10-11 in Mount Morris, Pa., just across the West Virginia border.