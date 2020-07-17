Go-Mart now requires face coverings inside stores

GASSAWAY, WV (WVNS ) — A major West Virginia-based convenience store chain is now requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings. The announcement was made on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Go-Mart Assistant General Manager Terry Smith stated the goal is to ensure the safety and wellness of their customers and employees. The requirement went into effect immediately. The only exemptions are those outlined by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), which include children under the age of nine, people with certain breathing conditions and those who cannot otherwise remove a mask on their own.

“With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country, we want to do our part to help slow the spread and protect those around us,” said General Manager Phil Shuman. “In addition to the enhanced cleaning, disinfection, social distancing and other precautionary measures we are already taking, we are now asking our customers to join our family of employees in wearing a mask or face covering inside all of our stores.”

Go-Mart has 123 location is West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. Currently only West Virginia and Virginia has state-wide mask mandates in place.

“We are abiding by the mandate that has already been put in place in these states and going a step further by putting out a company-wide mask mandate, which allows us to maintain consistency across all stores,” Shuman said. “We believe this is in everyone’s best interest, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation.”