Gov. Jim Justice announces WV Primary Election will move to June 9, schools will remain closed through April 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his latest virtual news briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response, Wednesday morning.

Justice announced that West Virginia’s Primary Election, originally scheduled for May 12, has been moved to Tuesday, June 9, a delay of 27 days. The governor said “there’s no question that this is the right thing to do.” The decision was made at the advice of state health officials, Justice and WV Sec. of State Mac Warner said. June 9 is the first Tuesday after state schools will be officially closed for the school year, Justice explained. The governor said he hopes that it is “the largest turnout ever.” The goal of moving the election is to give the greatest number of people the chance to vote, WV Sec. of State Patrick Morrisey said. State officials said that other dates associated with the election would slide as well.

The governor also extended state school closures to April 30, to fall in line with guidelines issued this week by President Trump. Justice said that he remains hopeful that schools will be able to reopen for at least a few weeks this school year. The governor said no deadline has been set to make a final decision on the school year.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Justice announced two new executive orders, stopping elective medical procedures and shutting down private campgrounds to new, out-of-state travelers.

Later in the evening Tuesday, the governor issued a third executive order suspending some health care regulations.