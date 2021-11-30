Gov. Justice announces 127 ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday.

Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center has won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check. Later today, Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.

Khloe Thayer of Cameron has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Tuesday marks the second of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

The full list of winners announced on Nov. 30 is as follows:

$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize

Wirt County Middle School / Wirt County Primary Center

$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize

Khloe Thayer, Cameron

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog named “Babydog” from his press briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

Lakkin Albaugh, Moundsville

Bryton Bennett, Elkview

Joseph Boone, Summersville

Lexi Coleman, Parkersburg

Lydia Combs, Elkview

Aiden Evans, Hurricane

Liam Hager, Huntington

Caleb Harper, Eccles

Milo Heady, Morgantown

Eli Henderhan, Williamstown

Drake Kocher, New Martinsville

Steven Lee, Bridgeport

Jessica Minchau, Morgantown

Caleb Montgomery, Tanner

Braydan Moore, Roderfield

Austin Nicola, Morgantown

Andrew Pilger, Morgantown

Cody Quintrell, Griffithsville

Jase Riffle, Star City

Abigail Rittenour, Morgantown

Libby Stricklen, Walton

Ronald Swearingen, Ona

Mary Tracey, Clarksburg

Olivia Wandling, Charleston

Devyn Washington, Rainelle

Babydog sits under West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s desk during a May 27, 2021 COVID-19 briefing. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

(Gov. Office image)

(Gov. Office image)

Babydog, excited about the COVID Vaccine Sweepstakes

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

Evan Akers, Charleston

Victoria Allen, Scott Depot

Cole Altman, Bridgeport

Jacob Angel, Nitro

Ibrahim Fahad Bafakih, Charleston

Elliana Bage, Vienna

Myles Bailey, Herndon

Izeah Baker, Jacksonburg

Payton Baker, Paynesville

Warrick Bancroft, Franklin

Nia Barlow, Martinsburg

Natalie Beltner, Grafton

Bradley Berry, Danese

Courtney Beverlin, Dallas

Conner Bowles, Dunbar

Kylie Bowsher, Morgantown

Isaiah Bowyer, Weston

Megan Brown, Chapmanville

Andrew Byers, New Cumberland

Mackenzie Cadle, Josephine

Jemma Calhoun, Martinsburg

Meredith Chambers, Williamstown

Salena Chewning, Coalton

Caroline Cook, Berkeley Springs

Madelyn Cooke, Ona

Damien Cross, Fairmont

Samuel Deel, Leon

Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant

Alyssa Dorsey, St. Albans

KayLeigh Dunn, Princeton

Audry Ellison, Morgantown

Sarah Emerick, Parkersburg

Baylee Estudillo, Mount Nebo

Benson Fortney, Elkins

Daniel Frame, Clarksburg

Rosalia Frame, Clarksburg

Annabel Goddard, Bridgeport

Garrett Goolie, Fairmont

Rachel Hallowell, Parkersburg

Caleb Harold, Cool Ridge

Maura Hill, Mount Carbon

Cassidy Hollern, Hedgesville

Grace Huff, Hurricane

Christopher Jackson, Chester

Sofia Jaime, Vienna

Kaylea Johnson, Elkins

Madison Jones, Fairmont

Alyssa Kelly, New Martinsville

Cecilly Kelly, Morgantown

Addyson Kerns, Walker

Carter Kirkpatrick, Grafton

Kathryn Kocher, New Martinsville

Juia Lassen, Harpers Ferry

Sydney Lindsay, Charleston

Eva Linger, Morgantown

Parker Lockwood, Buckhannon

Preston Luzader, Fairview

Grayson Maddox, Culloden

Elliet Malcomb, South Charleston

Gabriella Marino, South Charleston

Andrew Marshall, Morgantown

Cassie Mattocks, Winfield

Zoe Maynard, Charleston

Angelina Messina, Moundsville

Cohen Morgan, Charleston

Kylan Myers, Bridgeport

Ethan Newbold, Morgantown

Kristian Ogle, Lindside

Joshua Peachey, Charles Town

Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane

Gannon Philpott, South Charleston

Peyton Price, Ravenswood

Neva Pritts, Keyser

Colton Richards, Mineral Wells

Jayden Roberson, Sugar Grove

James Ross, Salt Rock

Brendan Ryder, Huntington

Elijah Saunders, Elkview

Atleigh See, Martinsburg

Caleb Shore, Mineral Wells

Brady Smith, Pinch

James Smith, Charles Town

Kaylee Smith, Ripley

McKenzie Sparks, Webster Springs

Anthony Sprouse, South Charleston

David Stemple, Hendricks

Lily Swiger, Morgantown

Ryan Taylor, Kenna

Abagail Thaxton, Charleston

Landon Thumm, Poca

Madison Underwood, Mount Hope

Lindsey Wallace, Ona

Nolan Walls, Montrose

Grant Ward, Bluefield

Kase Watkins, Philippi

Daniel White, Reedy

Mandimae White, Charleston

Skylar Whitt, Winfield

Dalton Wiethe, Wheeling

Brigid Wilson, Morgantown

“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated.

All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week.

The previous winners of Do it for Babydog: Round 3 can be found here.