Gov. Justice announces 127 ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’ winners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday.
Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center has won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check. Later today, Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate.
Khloe Thayer of Cameron has won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.
Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.
Tuesday marks the second of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.
The full list of winners announced on Nov. 30 is as follows:
$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
Wirt County Middle School / Wirt County Primary Center
$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Khloe Thayer, Cameron
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Lakkin Albaugh, Moundsville
Bryton Bennett, Elkview
Joseph Boone, Summersville
Lexi Coleman, Parkersburg
Lydia Combs, Elkview
Aiden Evans, Hurricane
Liam Hager, Huntington
Caleb Harper, Eccles
Milo Heady, Morgantown
Eli Henderhan, Williamstown
Drake Kocher, New Martinsville
Steven Lee, Bridgeport
Jessica Minchau, Morgantown
Caleb Montgomery, Tanner
Braydan Moore, Roderfield
Austin Nicola, Morgantown
Andrew Pilger, Morgantown
Cody Quintrell, Griffithsville
Jase Riffle, Star City
Abigail Rittenour, Morgantown
Libby Stricklen, Walton
Ronald Swearingen, Ona
Mary Tracey, Clarksburg
Olivia Wandling, Charleston
Devyn Washington, Rainelle
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Evan Akers, Charleston
Victoria Allen, Scott Depot
Cole Altman, Bridgeport
Jacob Angel, Nitro
Ibrahim Fahad Bafakih, Charleston
Elliana Bage, Vienna
Myles Bailey, Herndon
Izeah Baker, Jacksonburg
Payton Baker, Paynesville
Warrick Bancroft, Franklin
Nia Barlow, Martinsburg
Natalie Beltner, Grafton
Bradley Berry, Danese
Courtney Beverlin, Dallas
Conner Bowles, Dunbar
Kylie Bowsher, Morgantown
Isaiah Bowyer, Weston
Megan Brown, Chapmanville
Andrew Byers, New Cumberland
Mackenzie Cadle, Josephine
Jemma Calhoun, Martinsburg
Meredith Chambers, Williamstown
Salena Chewning, Coalton
Caroline Cook, Berkeley Springs
Madelyn Cooke, Ona
Damien Cross, Fairmont
Samuel Deel, Leon
Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant
Alyssa Dorsey, St. Albans
KayLeigh Dunn, Princeton
Audry Ellison, Morgantown
Sarah Emerick, Parkersburg
Baylee Estudillo, Mount Nebo
Benson Fortney, Elkins
Daniel Frame, Clarksburg
Rosalia Frame, Clarksburg
Annabel Goddard, Bridgeport
Garrett Goolie, Fairmont
Rachel Hallowell, Parkersburg
Caleb Harold, Cool Ridge
Maura Hill, Mount Carbon
Cassidy Hollern, Hedgesville
Grace Huff, Hurricane
Christopher Jackson, Chester
Sofia Jaime, Vienna
Kaylea Johnson, Elkins
Madison Jones, Fairmont
Alyssa Kelly, New Martinsville
Cecilly Kelly, Morgantown
Addyson Kerns, Walker
Carter Kirkpatrick, Grafton
Kathryn Kocher, New Martinsville
Juia Lassen, Harpers Ferry
Sydney Lindsay, Charleston
Eva Linger, Morgantown
Parker Lockwood, Buckhannon
Preston Luzader, Fairview
Grayson Maddox, Culloden
Elliet Malcomb, South Charleston
Gabriella Marino, South Charleston
Andrew Marshall, Morgantown
Cassie Mattocks, Winfield
Zoe Maynard, Charleston
Angelina Messina, Moundsville
Cohen Morgan, Charleston
Kylan Myers, Bridgeport
Ethan Newbold, Morgantown
Kristian Ogle, Lindside
Joshua Peachey, Charles Town
Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane
Gannon Philpott, South Charleston
Peyton Price, Ravenswood
Neva Pritts, Keyser
Colton Richards, Mineral Wells
Jayden Roberson, Sugar Grove
James Ross, Salt Rock
Brendan Ryder, Huntington
Elijah Saunders, Elkview
Atleigh See, Martinsburg
Caleb Shore, Mineral Wells
Brady Smith, Pinch
James Smith, Charles Town
Kaylee Smith, Ripley
McKenzie Sparks, Webster Springs
Anthony Sprouse, South Charleston
David Stemple, Hendricks
Lily Swiger, Morgantown
Ryan Taylor, Kenna
Abagail Thaxton, Charleston
Landon Thumm, Poca
Madison Underwood, Mount Hope
Lindsey Wallace, Ona
Nolan Walls, Montrose
Grant Ward, Bluefield
Kase Watkins, Philippi
Daniel White, Reedy
Mandimae White, Charleston
Skylar Whitt, Winfield
Dalton Wiethe, Wheeling
Brigid Wilson, Morgantown
“Do it for Babydog: Round 3” is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting West Virginia’s youngest residents vaccinated.
All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.
Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week.
The previous winners of Do it for Babydog: Round 3 can be found here.