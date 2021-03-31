Gov. Justice calls for electronic death reporting system in light of 34 more unreported coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced 34 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday that had previously gone unreported, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 2,676.

The governor said an investigation found no instance of deliberate concealment of deaths. A report on that investigation will be available Wednesday afternoon, he said.

“You don’t have anybody that has, is out there, that is purposefully doing something that we can get our hands on right now,” said Justice.

However, the state is implementing a new electronic death reporting system.

“West Virginia is one of the only states, now just get this, one of the only states in the country that does not have that,” said Justice. “We probably didn’t need that in West Virginia, you know, at least we didn’t think we needed that until we got into this situation, but once we got in this situation, our people at DHHR should have recognized this issue and moved. They didn’t move, and everything, and I am not happy about that.”

Dr. Ayne Amjad explained that the electronic reporting system will be for all deaths, not just ones from coronavirus.

“We would have to get a statewide, um, electronic system to report all the deaths, and then, of course, you would have to, you know, code for COVID-19,” said Amjad. “I wouldn’t have a cost on that. We’d have to investigate, um, different, um, you know, vendors for that. But, as the governor stated, we would want to implement this as soon as possible, so that we can get it started as soon as possible.”

When asked whether he is considering going back on relaxed restrictions in the state, Justice said looking at the additional coronavirus deaths, which do not reflect what is currently happening in West Virginia, is not a wise approach.

“Where we are today, I mean, two deaths on, on Tuesday, two deaths today, the progress is phenomenal compared to where we’ve been. You know, these are deaths, you know, that have been in the system a long time and just getting to us, and uh, and, and so, to react on these deaths, I think would be a foolish move. I’m not interested in dialing back. I’m, I’m interested in moving forward,” said Justice.

As for coronavirus figures in West Virginia, the daily percent positivity is 3.64%, while the cumulative percent positivity is 5.26%. There are 6,278 active cases and 132,784 recoveries, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The state is nearing the half-million mark in the number of vaccine first doses administered. So far, 498,588 people have received first doses, while 313,427 people are fully vaccinated.

The governor pushed again for residents to get vaccinated and criticized people who might try to talk others into not getting a vaccine.

“Please don’t listen to the garbage that this is gonna hurt you, and everything else, in taking the vaccine. It is so safe. I encourage, encourage, encourage,” said Justice. “If you choose in your heart to not take the vaccine, personally, I think you’re really making a mistake. But, personally, I’m not here to do personally stuff. I’m here to do the will of the people. And, that is your right to not take that vaccine.

“I don’t necessarily believe it’s your right to stand on a soapbox, even though you have freedom of speech, and encourage all kinds of people around you with fear, and everything, so you won’t be the only one that doesn’t take the vaccine.”

Justice also reiterated a point from Dr. Clay Marsh, who said about the United Kingdom COVID variant, “conservatively, it’s 50% more infectious and 50% more lethal.”

“Dr. Marsh is a super expert. He is our coronavirus czar,” said Justice. “A super expert is telling you that this variant of this virus, that’s coming from Europe, is 50% more infectious and 50% more deadly. Now, you decide. Do you wanna take the vaccine or not?”