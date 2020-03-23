Gov. Justice changes time of Monday address to 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold another virtual news briefing on Monday afternoon, his office announced.

Justice’s address was originally scheduled for 11:00 a.m, but has since been moved to 1 p.m. The governor’s speech can be seen on both WBOY’s NBC and ABC TV stations, as well as being live-streamed here on WBOY.com.

The speech will come on the heels of Justice’s address on Saturday evening, which was met with backlash across the state.

On Sunday, Justice issued this statement:

“Opinions for political gain, without medical facts, can be dangerous to all of us. As you saw during my address last night, I am trying with all in me to allow our state to be successful in defeating this disease.

“I am relying on our medical community, as well as the federal government, to give me the recommendations as to whether we should take more stringent action. They have not given those recommendations to me at this time. However, we will be working into the hours of the night tonight, monitoring every single aspect of this, which may very well lead us to take more aggressive measures.

“I have scheduled my next media briefing for tomorrow at 11 a.m. Any further actions will be announced at that time.”